Take Solutions rises on foraying into longevity and anti-aging segment

Take Solutions rose 1.98% to Rs 48.91 after the company announced its entry into the longevity and anti-aging market in India.

The company plans to build a portfolio of science-backed nutraceuticals, biohacking products and digital wellness solutions targeting Indias growing health-conscious consumer base. The strategy combines product innovation with technology-enabled platforms aimed at improving metabolic health, sleep, cognition and biological aging.

Take Solutions said it will leverage its existing capabilities in clinical research, life sciences and regulatory processes to develop scalable and clinically credible offerings in the segment.

The move comes amid strong growth in the global longevity market, which is projected to expand from $27.61 billion in 2025 to $67.03 billion by 2035. In India, rising awareness around preventive healthcare and lifestyle diseases is driving demand for anti-aging products and services.

The company aims to build a diversified revenue stream across consumer health products, services and digital platforms as it taps into a market characterized by repeat consumption and improving margins.

Take Solutions operates as a technology-driven healthcare solutions provider with a focus on life sciences and supply chain industries.

On a consolidated basis, Take Solutions net profit plunged 97.67% YoY to Rs 1.11 crore in Q3 December 2025 from Rs 47.68 crore in Q3 December 2024. The company reported no sales in both the current and corresponding previous quarter.