Mobavenue AI Tech rallies as board to mull stock-split plan

Mobavenue AI Tech climbed 4.75% to Rs 11,750 after the company's board is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, 18 March 2026, to consider stock split/sub-division of its existing equity shares.

The company said that its board will consider stock split or sub division of existing equity shares having face value of Rs 10 each fully paid up, into such number of equity shares of such face value as may be determined by the board, subject to approval of the shareholders and such other regulatory/ statutory approvals, as may be required under applicable laws.

Mobavenue AI Tech is a digital-first technology group shaping the future of digital advertising and marketing through AI-powered platforms and consumer media solutions. The companys consolidated net profit surged 107.4% to Rs 7.61 crore on 67.2% increase in net sales 55.12 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

