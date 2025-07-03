Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 04:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mobikwik Securities Broking receives SEBI approval to commence stock broking biz

Mobikwik Securities Broking receives SEBI approval to commence stock broking biz

Image

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Mobikwik Securities Broking (MSBPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of One MobiKwik Systems (MobiKwik), has received regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to act as a Stock Broker / Clearing Member. The certificate of registration was issued by SEBI on 01 July 2025, enabling MSBPL to carry on the activities of buying, selling, dealing, clearing and settlement of equity trades.

Since its inception, MobiKwik has transformed from a digital payments company into a diverse fintech platform. The Company operates a consumer payments business at scale with an extensive network of over 176.4 million users and 4.6 million merchants. Its credit distribution business is expanding rapidly, while its wealth distribution vertical is building traction through a diverse product portfolio, including Fixed Deposits (FDs), Mutual Funds (MFs), Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), Digital Gold, and Lens.Ai. This license strategically positions MobiKwik to accelerate growth in its wealth distribution vertical and broaden its offerings throughout the capital markets ecosystem, reinforcing its transformation into a comprehensive fintech platform.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Chamanlal Setia Exports shifts processing facility from Gandhidham to Mundra

Chamanlal Setia Exports shifts processing facility from Gandhidham to Mundra

Market extent losses for second day; Nifty settles below 25,450

Market extent losses for second day; Nifty settles below 25,450

Phoenix Mills allots 1,604 equity shares under ESOP

Phoenix Mills allots 1,604 equity shares under ESOP

Bajel Projects wins new order from Power Grid

Bajel Projects wins new order from Power Grid

RateGain Travel Technologies appoints Ashish Sikka as Business Head - UNO

RateGain Travel Technologies appoints Ashish Sikka as Business Head - UNO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon