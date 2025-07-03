Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 04:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chamanlal Setia Exports shifts processing facility from Gandhidham to Mundra

Chamanlal Setia Exports shifts processing facility from Gandhidham to Mundra

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Chamanlal Setia Exports has shifted processing facilities of processing house situated at Village Mithi Rohar, NH-8, Gandhidham Gujarat, Kutch -370201 to a new location at Survey no. 214, Village Virania, Mundra, Kachchh, Gujarat-370421 and Company is going to commence commercial operations of this processing house w.e.f 04 July 2025.

Hence the previous processing house situated at Village Mithi Rohar, NH-8, Gandhidham Gujarat, Kutch -370201 may deemed to be closed now as consequence.

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

