Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills standalone net profit rises 239.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.38% to Rs 178.35 croreNet profit of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills rose 239.53% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.38% to Rs 178.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 158.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales178.35158.70 12 OPM %7.687.70 -PBDT7.015.69 23 PBT2.150.57 277 NP1.460.43 240
