Modern Dairies standalone net profit rises 181.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.92% to Rs 91.06 croreNet profit of Modern Dairies rose 181.70% to Rs 17.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.92% to Rs 91.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 142.36% to Rs 82.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.71% to Rs 348.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 361.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales91.0697.83 -7 348.09361.50 -4 OPM %1.927.63 -4.015.99 - PBDT1.537.12 -79 12.9418.37 -30 PBT0.666.36 -90 9.7914.94 -34 NP17.866.34 182 82.9634.23 142
