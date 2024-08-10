EMS consolidated net profit rises 63.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.51% to Rs 206.28 croreNet profit of EMS rose 63.74% to Rs 37.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 49.51% to Rs 206.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 137.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales206.28137.97 50 OPM %24.3723.43 -PBDT51.5731.77 62 PBT49.4130.54 62 NP37.1222.67 64
