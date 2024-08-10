Nova Agritech consolidated net profit rises 24.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.02% to Rs 41.91 crore

Net profit of Nova Agritech rose 24.42% to Rs 4.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.02% to Rs 41.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.41.9134.9214.0520.335.184.914.824.424.283.44