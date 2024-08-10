Nova Agritech consolidated net profit rises 24.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.02% to Rs 41.91 croreNet profit of Nova Agritech rose 24.42% to Rs 4.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.02% to Rs 41.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales41.9134.92 20 OPM %14.0520.33 -PBDT5.184.91 5 PBT4.824.42 9 NP4.283.44 24
