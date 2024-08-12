Modern Insulators consolidated net profit rises 98.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.67% to Rs 103.81 crore

Net profit of Modern Insulators rose 98.16% to Rs 7.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.67% to Rs 103.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 89.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.103.8189.754.404.769.035.486.933.347.553.81