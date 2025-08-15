Maheshwari Logistics consolidated net profit rises 18.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.25% to Rs 268.14 croreNet profit of Maheshwari Logistics rose 18.16% to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.25% to Rs 268.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 250.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales268.14250.02 7 OPM %6.635.76 -PBDT10.107.43 36 PBT6.263.87 62 NP4.363.69 18
