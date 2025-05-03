Moksh Ornaments standalone net profit declines 9.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 58.49% to Rs 167.33 croreNet profit of Moksh Ornaments declined 9.09% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 58.49% to Rs 167.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 34.88% to Rs 8.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.10% to Rs 579.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 449.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales167.33105.58 58 579.90449.20 29 OPM %0.452.57 -2.432.71 - PBDT1.892.10 -10 11.558.67 33 PBT1.852.06 -10 11.388.50 34 NP1.301.43 -9 8.436.25 35
