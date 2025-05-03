Archean Chemical Industries consolidated net profit declines 7.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.72% to Rs 345.58 croreNet profit of Archean Chemical Industries declined 7.03% to Rs 53.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.72% to Rs 345.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 283.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 49.17% to Rs 162.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 318.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.73% to Rs 1041.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1330.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales345.58283.91 22 1041.021330.09 -22 OPM %25.5530.69 -30.1834.78 - PBDT95.8197.39 -2 343.33497.52 -31 PBT74.6779.72 -6 263.95427.18 -38 NP53.5457.59 -7 162.15318.98 -49
