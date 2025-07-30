Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 09:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd Spurts 8.87%

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd Spurts 8.87%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd has added 24.7% over last one month compared to 3.87% fall in BSE Industrials index and 2.41% drop in the SENSEX

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd gained 8.87% today to trade at Rs 874.2. The BSE Industrials index is up 0.98% to quote at 14660.14. The index is down 3.87 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Universal Cables Ltd increased 7.54% and John Cockerill India Ltd added 5.76% on the day. The BSE Industrials index went down 10.15 % over last one year compared to the 0.17% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd has added 24.7% over last one month compared to 3.87% fall in BSE Industrials index and 2.41% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6165 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7739 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 877 on 30 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 415 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

