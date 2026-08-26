Mold-Tek Packaging proposes 1:1 bonus issue, recommends Rs 3 final dividend

Mold-Tek Packaging said its board has approved and recommended a bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1:1, subject to shareholders' approval.

Under the proposal, shareholders will receive one bonus equity share of Rs 5 each for every one fully paid-up equity share held as on the record date.

The company will announce the record date in due course. The company's free reserves and retained earnings available for capitalization stood at Rs 655.12 crore as of 31 March 2026.

The board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Rs 5 each for FY2026. The record date or book closure period for the dividend will be announced separately.

The board approved the appointment of Rana Pratap Janumahanti, son of chairman and managing director Lakshmana Rao Janumahanti, as director - marketing and strategy and whole-time director for five years from 1 October 2026, subject to shareholders' approval. He has over 14 years of experience with Mold-Tek Packaging and currently serves as senior vice president - corporate.

The board also approved the appointment of Chintamaneni Vasant Kumar Roy as an additional director and non-executive independent director for five years from 26 August 2026, subject to shareholders' approval.

Mold-Tek Packaging further said Subramanyam Adivishnu and P. Venkateswara Rao will be redesignated as technical director and commercial director, respectively, with effect from 1 April 2027 for the remainder of their tenure.

The company will hold its 29th Annual General Meeting on 21 September 2026 through video conference or other audio-visual means.

Mold-Tek Packaging is a leading Indian manufacturer of injection-moulded rigid plastic packaging containers. The company has 12 manufacturing units and two stock points across India, with installed injection-moulding capacity of over 63,000 TPA. It supplies packaging products for the lubricants, paints, food and FMCG industries.

On a standalone basis, Mold-Tek Packaging's net profit rose 14.15% to Rs 25.57 crore while net sales rose 24.90% to Rs 300.45 crore in Q1 June 2026 over Q1 June 2025.

Shares of Mold-Tek Packaging rose 0.26% to 708.65 on the NSE.

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