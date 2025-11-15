Monarch Networth Capital consolidated net profit rises 2.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.11% to Rs 83.12 croreNet profit of Monarch Networth Capital rose 2.25% to Rs 44.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 43.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.11% to Rs 83.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 104.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales83.12104.04 -20 OPM %76.7263.45 -PBDT62.7059.77 5 PBT60.8056.56 7 NP44.9743.98 2
