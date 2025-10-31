Friday, October 31, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mukesh Babu Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 69.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Mukesh Babu Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 69.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 4.30% to Rs 3.15 crore

Net profit of Mukesh Babu Financial Services declined 69.67% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.30% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.153.02 4 OPM %30.48129.47 -PBDT1.423.81 -63 PBT1.373.77 -64 NP0.913.00 -70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Carborundum Universal consolidated net profit declines 35.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Carborundum Universal consolidated net profit declines 35.69% in the September 2025 quarter

DLF Cyber City Developers standalone net profit rises 14.18% in the September 2025 quarter

DLF Cyber City Developers standalone net profit rises 14.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Truhome Finance standalone net profit rises 61.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Truhome Finance standalone net profit rises 61.76% in the September 2025 quarter

CLIO Infotech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

CLIO Infotech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Invigorated Business Consulting reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Invigorated Business Consulting reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBank Nifty F&O Strategy TodayLouvre Heist UpdateThryoid Disorder Fact CheckQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon