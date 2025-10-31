Mukesh Babu Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 69.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.30% to Rs 3.15 croreNet profit of Mukesh Babu Financial Services declined 69.67% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.30% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.153.02 4 OPM %30.48129.47 -PBDT1.423.81 -63 PBT1.373.77 -64 NP0.913.00 -70
