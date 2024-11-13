Monotype India standalone net profit rises 99.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1083.64% to Rs 25.33 croreNet profit of Monotype India rose 99.33% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1083.64% to Rs 25.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales25.332.14 1084 OPM %12.7178.04 -PBDT2.991.51 98 PBT2.991.51 98 NP2.991.50 99
