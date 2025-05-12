Pil Italica Lifestyle standalone net profit rises 94.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.98% to Rs 26.92 croreNet profit of Pil Italica Lifestyle rose 94.55% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.98% to Rs 26.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.42% to Rs 5.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.00% to Rs 100.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales26.9224.93 8 100.1597.23 3 OPM %9.585.42 -9.358.33 - PBDT2.311.01 129 8.507.11 20 PBT1.880.76 147 7.006.19 13 NP1.070.55 95 5.244.62 13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content