Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp may introduce anti-spoiler feature for text messages: What's new

WhatsApp may introduce anti-spoiler feature for text messages: What's new

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new spoiler feature that hides text messages in chats, requiring users to tap the message bubble to reveal the hidden content

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature that will allow users to hide text messages as spoilers. According to a report from WABetaInfo, the feature will let users conceal parts of their messages so recipients must tap to reveal the hidden content. The update was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS, version 26.6.10.71. As reported, the spoiler feature is currently limited to text messages, with no confirmation yet on support for images, videos, or other media. Apple’s iMessage already offers a similar feature that lets users hide text using ‘invisible ink’ formatting.

WhatsApp’s spoiler formatting feature: What’s new

According to WABetaInfo, the feature will work when a sender marks a message as a spoiler. This content will then appear hidden by default in the chat. The recipient will need to tap the message bubble to remove the spoiler formatting and read the text. 
 
  The report noted that the option to hide the message will appear in the text-formatting context menu after selecting the text of a message. Users can tap on the “Spoiler” option to apply the formatting. WhatsApp will automatically add two vertical bars (double pipes) before and after the selected text. Users can also manually type the double pipes to mark a spoiler. For example, typing “||text||” will format that word or sentence as a spoiler. It will also be possible to apply the formatting to an entire message. 
Messages will likely remain marked as spoilers even after being viewed. If a user closes and reopens the app, they will need to tap the message again to reveal it. This ensures the content stays hidden by default. 

  The report stated that some beta testers may already see the Spoiler option in the menu. However, the feature is still under development and does not yet work. WhatsApp is expected to start testing the feature more widely in a future beta update.
 

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 12:03 PM IST

