SEPC order book surges to Rs 10,455-cr amid strong mining, construction wins

SEPC said that it has entered a decisive growth phase, with its consolidated order book rising to Rs 10,455 crore as on 31 December 2025, driven by robust orders, improved execution, and disciplined project selection.

On a standalone basis, excluding SEPC FZE, the companys order book stood at Rs 7,255 crore, marking a sharp increase from Rs 4,501 crore as on 31 March 2025. The nearly 61% expansion within nine months underscores accelerated order conversion, improved market credibility and increasing participation in execution-intensive projects.

SEPC continues to maintain a domestic-led growth profile while retaining a meaningful global footprint. Of its consolidated order book of Rs 10,455 crore, domestic projects account for Rs 5,055 crore (48%), while international projects contribute Rs 5,400 crore, including Rs 2,200 crore under SEPC and Rs 3,200 crore through SEPC FZE. The strong domestic exposure positions the company to benefit from Indias ongoing infrastructure upcycle and sustained public sector capital expenditure, while the overseas portfolio adds geographic diversification and cross-border execution capabilities.

During FY26 (up to 31 December 2025), the company secured fresh orders worth Rs 5,954 crore, reflecting robust bidding momentum and rising client confidence. The expanded order pipeline enhances multi-year revenue visibility and strengthens execution visibility, with disciplined project selection and improved scale expected to support sustained revenue growth, better operating leverage and stronger balance sheet resilience.

Commenting on the strengthening order book, Venkataramani Jaiganesh, MD of SEPC, said: We are encouraged by the strong order momentum we are witnessing this year. It reflects the confidence our clients have in our execution capabilities and the focused efforts of our teams across projects. The broader infrastructure push and continued industry tailwinds are creating meaningful opportunities, and we are approaching them with discipline and clarity. Our priority remains efficient execution, prudent financial management, and building a resilient business that can sustain growth over the long term.

SEPC The company provides end-to-end solutions to engineering challenges, offering multi disciplinary design, engineering, procurement, construction and project management services.

The companys consolidated zoomed 236.9% to Rs 14.96 crore on 156.3% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 340.97 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of SEPC rose 0.62% to currently trade at Rs 8.13 on the BSE.

