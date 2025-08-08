Morgan Ventures standalone net profit declines 79.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.11% to Rs 5.53 croreNet profit of Morgan Ventures declined 79.04% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.11% to Rs 5.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.535.89 -6 OPM %62.0385.91 -PBDT0.674.09 -84 PBT0.674.09 -84 NP1.055.01 -79
