Singer India reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.36 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Singer India reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.36 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Aug 08 2025

Sales decline 6.68% to Rs 92.10 crore

Net loss of Singer India reported to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.68% to Rs 92.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 98.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales92.1098.69 -7 OPM %-4.06-0.03 -PBDT-2.461.38 PL PBT-3.240.75 PL NP-2.360.56 PL

Aug 08 2025

