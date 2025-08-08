Singer India reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.36 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.68% to Rs 92.10 croreNet loss of Singer India reported to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.68% to Rs 92.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 98.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales92.1098.69 -7 OPM %-4.06-0.03 -PBDT-2.461.38 PL PBT-3.240.75 PL NP-2.360.56 PL
