Sanrhea Technical Textile standalone net profit rises 3.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.28% to Rs 17.76 croreNet profit of Sanrhea Technical Textile rose 3.13% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.28% to Rs 17.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales17.7616.87 5 OPM %12.4410.97 -PBDT1.881.58 19 PBT1.341.33 1 NP0.990.96 3
