Anuh Pharma standalone net profit declines 12.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.22% to Rs 186.48 croreNet profit of Anuh Pharma declined 12.72% to Rs 8.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 35.22% to Rs 186.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 137.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales186.48137.91 35 OPM %5.527.66 -PBDT13.4714.15 -5 PBT10.9512.27 -11 NP8.309.51 -13
