Valiant Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.82 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 147.99% to Rs 46.82 croreNet profit of Valiant Laboratories reported to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 147.99% to Rs 46.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales46.8218.88 148 OPM %5.10-12.61 -PBDT2.980.37 705 PBT2.45-0.16 LP NP1.82-0.51 LP
