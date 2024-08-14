Morgan Ventures standalone net profit rises 279.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 64.07% to Rs 5.89 croreNet profit of Morgan Ventures rose 279.55% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 64.07% to Rs 5.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.893.59 64 OPM %85.9197.77 -PBDT4.092.06 99 PBT4.092.06 99 NP5.011.32 280
