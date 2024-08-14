Morgan Ventures standalone net profit rises 279.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 64.07% to Rs 5.89 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Morgan Ventures rose 279.55% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 64.07% to Rs 5.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5.893.5985.9197.774.092.064.092.065.011.32