Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 29.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 247.33% to Rs 8.44 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals declined 29.17% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 247.33% to Rs 8.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.8.442.433.6717.280.330.430.230.320.170.24