Remsons Industries consolidated net profit rises 34.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.24% to Rs 99.63 croreNet profit of Remsons Industries rose 34.81% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 30.24% to Rs 99.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 76.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales99.6376.50 30 OPM %10.638.50 -PBDT9.735.74 70 PBT6.072.78 118 NP3.642.70 35
