NDR Auto Components consolidated net profit rises 17.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.12% to Rs 185.22 croreNet profit of NDR Auto Components rose 17.95% to Rs 13.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.12% to Rs 185.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 171.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales185.22171.31 8 OPM %10.739.74 -PBDT22.1918.67 19 PBT17.4314.73 18 NP13.6011.53 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content