Friday, June 27, 2025 | 07:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MoSPI releases statistical report on value of output from agriculture and allied sectors

MoSPI releases statistical report on value of output from agriculture and allied sectors

Image

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 7:08 PM IST
National Statistics Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) released the annual publication of Statistical Report on Value of Output from Agriculture and Allied Sectors (2011-12 to 2023-24) today.

This publication is a comprehensive document which provides detailed tables on values of output of Crop, Livestock, Forestry & logging and Fishing & aquaculture sectors of Agriculture & allied activities from 2011-12 to 2023-24 at both current and constant (2011-12) prices.

This detailed publication comes after the major aggregates at all India level have been released in the form of National Accounts Statistics on 28th February 2025.

Gross Value Added (GVA) of agriculture and allied sectors at current prices registered a growth of about 225%, increasing from ₹1,502 thousand crore in 2011-12 to ₹4,878 thousand crore in 2023-24.

 

Gross Value of Output (GVO) from the agriculture and allied sector at constant prices has shown steady growth from ₹1,908 thousand crore in 201112 to ₹2,949 thousand crore in 202324, marking an overall increase of approximately 54.6%.

Crop sector with GVO at 1,595 thousand crore remains the largest contributor to total GVO (at constant prices) of agriculture and allied sectors with share of 54.1% in 2023-24. Cereals and fruits & vegetables together accounted for 52.5% of total crop GVO in 2023-24.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Pardon applications being carefully crafted with one man in mind: Trump

Left to Right - Yash Dayal, Chief Technology Officer, Wakefit.co, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Director and Co-Founder, Wakefit.co, Ankit Garg, Founder, Wakefit.co.

Wakefit to raise Rs 468 crore via IPO; plans to expand Coco stores

scientist, scientific lab

Genomic testing sees sharp uptake in India, now growing beyond metros

FY25 stock market performance, Nifty FY25 returns, Sensex FY25 performance, Nifty Midcap 100 gains, Nifty Smallcap 100 returns, gold price surge FY25, rupee depreciation FY25, Indian equity market trends, foreign portfolio investors selling, FPI outf

India's forex reserves dip by $1.01 bn to $697.93 bn in week to June 20

corporate governance, artificial intelligence, leadership, financial fraud

ESIC approves one-time amnesty scheme to cut litigation, boost ESI

Among the cereals, only paddy and wheat constitute approximately 85% of GVO (at constant prices) of all cereals in 2023-24.

Five States namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Telangana and Haryana contributed nearly 53% of GVO (at constant prices) of cereals in 2023-24. With reduced share (18.6% in 2011-12 to 17.2% in 2023-24) Uttar Pradesh maintained the top most position.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India will continue to grow robustly, even among major industrialized G7 countries: PHDCCI

India will continue to grow robustly, even among major industrialized G7 countries: PHDCCI

India's horticulture output 3.66% in last fiscal year

India's horticulture output 3.66% in last fiscal year

Japanese markets ends at 6-month high

Japanese markets ends at 6-month high

China's Shanghai Composite index ends 0.70% lower

China's Shanghai Composite index ends 0.70% lower

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO subscribed 93%

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO subscribed 93%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon