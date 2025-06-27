Friday, June 27, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's horticulture output 3.66% in last fiscal year

India's horticulture output 3.66% in last fiscal year

Image

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

India's horticulture crop production is estimated to have edged up by 3.66 per cent in the 2024-25 crop year to 3,677.24 lakh tonnes, driven largely by higher yields in fruits and vegetables, according to the second advance estimates released by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The area under horticulture crops also expanded from 290.86 lakh hectares last year to 292.67 lakh hectares this year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Japanese markets ends at 6-month high

Japanese markets ends at 6-month high

China's Shanghai Composite index ends 0.70% lower

China's Shanghai Composite index ends 0.70% lower

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO subscribed 93%

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO subscribed 93%

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO subscribed 28.46 times

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO subscribed 28.46 times

HDB Financial Services IPO subscribed 16.69 times

HDB Financial Services IPO subscribed 16.69 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon