Motilal Oswal Finvest standalone net profit rises 65.79% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 47.23% to Rs 116.96 croreNet profit of Motilal Oswal Finvest rose 65.79% to Rs 37.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 47.23% to Rs 116.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 79.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales116.9679.44 47 OPM %89.2092.38 -PBDT49.1132.18 53 PBT49.0432.11 53 NP37.8022.80 66
First Published: Jan 24 2026 | 9:32 AM IST