Motilal Oswal Finvest standalone net profit rises 65.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Finvest rose 65.79% to Rs 37.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 47.23% to Rs 116.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 79.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.116.9679.4489.2092.3849.1132.1849.0432.1137.8022.80

