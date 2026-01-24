Saturday, January 24, 2026 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development standalone net profit rises 26.52% in the December 2025 quarter

National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development standalone net profit rises 26.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 24 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Sales rise 39.48% to Rs 1785.98 crore

Net profit of National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development rose 26.52% to Rs 776.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 613.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 39.48% to Rs 1785.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1280.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1785.981280.49 39 OPM %93.3695.81 -PBDT776.71613.90 27 PBT776.71613.90 27 NP776.71613.90 27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Manappuram Home Finance standalone net profit declines 6.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Manappuram Home Finance standalone net profit declines 6.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Multi Commodity Exchange of India consolidated net profit rises 150.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Multi Commodity Exchange of India consolidated net profit rises 150.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Nuvama Wealth & Investment standalone net profit rises 58.66% in the December 2025 quarter

Nuvama Wealth & Investment standalone net profit rises 58.66% in the December 2025 quarter

JSW Energy consolidated net profit rises 150.22% in the December 2025 quarter

JSW Energy consolidated net profit rises 150.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Bharat Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 88.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Bharat Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 88.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShadowfax Technologies IPOCipla Q3 ResultsQ3 Result TodayWhy Market is FallingDelhi AQI TodayBudget Week Market OutlookBudget 2026Stock Market Holiday