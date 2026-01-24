National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development standalone net profit rises 26.52% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 39.48% to Rs 1785.98 croreNet profit of National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development rose 26.52% to Rs 776.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 613.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 39.48% to Rs 1785.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1280.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1785.981280.49 39 OPM %93.3695.81 -PBDT776.71613.90 27 PBT776.71613.90 27 NP776.71613.90 27
First Published: Jan 24 2026 | 9:31 AM IST