National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development standalone net profit rises 26.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development rose 26.52% to Rs 776.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 613.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 39.48% to Rs 1785.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1280.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

