Manappuram Home Finance standalone net profit declines 6.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.45% to Rs 85.16 crore

Net profit of Manappuram Home Finance declined 6.52% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.45% to Rs 85.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 81.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.85.1681.5358.9658.338.729.447.928.766.176.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News