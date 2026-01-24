Manappuram Home Finance standalone net profit declines 6.52% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 4.45% to Rs 85.16 croreNet profit of Manappuram Home Finance declined 6.52% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.45% to Rs 85.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 81.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales85.1681.53 4 OPM %58.9658.33 -PBDT8.729.44 -8 PBT7.928.76 -10 NP6.176.60 -7
First Published: Jan 24 2026 | 9:31 AM IST