Tata Teleservices reports standalone net loss of Rs 341.36 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.57% to Rs 574.65 crore

Net Loss of Tata Teleservices reported to Rs 341.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 331.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.57% to Rs 574.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 577.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.574.65577.9537.0632.00-235.03-239.10-318.73-331.81-341.36-331.81

