Multi Commodity Exchange of India consolidated net profit rises 150.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 150.64% to Rs 401.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 160.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 120.86% to Rs 665.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 301.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.665.62301.3874.1764.08525.16216.47503.25201.87401.12160.04

