Sundaram Home Finance standalone net profit rises 20.11% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 11.79% to Rs 463.03 croreNet profit of Sundaram Home Finance rose 20.11% to Rs 75.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 62.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.79% to Rs 463.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 414.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales463.03414.19 12 OPM %80.2681.23 -PBDT103.0886.68 19 PBT96.7180.70 20 NP75.1462.56 20
First Published: Jan 24 2026 | 9:32 AM IST