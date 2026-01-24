Sundaram Home Finance standalone net profit rises 20.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.79% to Rs 463.03 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Home Finance rose 20.11% to Rs 75.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 62.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.79% to Rs 463.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 414.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.463.03414.1980.2681.23103.0886.6896.7180.7075.1462.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News