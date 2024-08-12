Rategain Travel Technologies consolidated net profit rises 82.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.23% to Rs 260.01 crore

Net profit of Rategain Travel Technologies rose 82.18% to Rs 45.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.23% to Rs 260.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 214.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.260.01214.4819.1417.6267.7343.4458.2432.1145.3824.91