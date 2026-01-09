Mphasis appoints Girish Paranjpe as Chairperson

Mphasis has appointed Girish Srikrishna Paranjpe, Independent Director of the Company, as the Chairperson of the Board effective 7 January 2026.

Paranjpe has been serving as an Independent Director of the Company since October 2024. He is succeeding Jan Kathleen Hier, whose term as an Independent Director and Chairperson concluded on 10 December 2025.

