Friday, January 09, 2026 | 09:05 AM IST
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 33.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 33.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 4.32% to Rs 551.74 crore

Net profit of Elecon Engineering Company declined 33.06% to Rs 71.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 107.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.32% to Rs 551.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 528.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales551.74528.89 4 OPM %19.7926.96 -PBDT121.21155.78 -22 PBT93.97140.24 -33 NP71.99107.54 -33

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

