Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 33.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.32% to Rs 551.74 crore

Net profit of Elecon Engineering Company declined 33.06% to Rs 71.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 107.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.32% to Rs 551.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 528.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.551.74528.8919.7926.96121.21155.7893.97140.2471.99107.54

