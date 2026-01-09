Yuranus Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 58.44% to Rs 2.93 crore

Net profit of Yuranus Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 58.44% to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2.937.0517.41-2.410.48-0.160.37-0.290.25-0.26

