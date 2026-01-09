Friday, January 09, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yuranus Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Yuranus Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 58.44% to Rs 2.93 crore

Net profit of Yuranus Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 58.44% to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.937.05 -58 OPM %17.41-2.41 -PBDT0.48-0.16 LP PBT0.37-0.29 LP NP0.25-0.26 LP

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

