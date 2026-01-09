SML Mahindra commercial vehicle production climbs 39% YoY in Dec'25

SML Mahindra's commercial vehicle production jumped 39.1% to 1,455 units in December 2025, compared with 1,046 units produced in December 2024.

However, commercial vehicle sales surged 76.91% YoY to 1,019 units in December 2025, compared with 576 units in December 2024.

Exports tumbled 50% to 25 units in December 2025 as against 50 units in December 2024.

SML Mahindra (formerly known as SML Isuzu) is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

The companys standalone net profit declined 3.44% to Rs 21.05 crore, while revenue from operations rose 0.98% to Rs 555.11 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Q2 FY25.

Shares of SML Mahindra rose 0.04% to Rs 4,476.15 on the BSE.

