Mercantile Ventures consolidated net profit rises 74.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.78% to Rs 23.51 croreNet profit of Mercantile Ventures rose 74.07% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.78% to Rs 23.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales23.5117.84 32 OPM %2.343.76 -PBDT0.661.52 -57 PBT0.441.28 -66 NP1.410.81 74
