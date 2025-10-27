Moneywise Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 29.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.23% to Rs 45.72 croreNet profit of Moneywise Financial Services Pvt declined 29.85% to Rs 6.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.23% to Rs 45.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 50.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales45.7250.37 -9 OPM %62.3466.11 -PBDT8.6912.49 -30 PBT7.8711.71 -33 NP6.118.71 -30
