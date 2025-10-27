Monday, October 27, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sona BLW Precision Forgings consolidated net profit rises 20.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Sona BLW Precision Forgings consolidated net profit rises 20.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales rise 23.43% to Rs 1138.29 crore

Net profit of Sona BLW Precision Forgings rose 20.02% to Rs 172.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 143.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.43% to Rs 1138.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 922.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1138.29922.19 23 OPM %24.9327.33 -PBDT300.85265.38 13 PBT229.23202.79 13 NP172.77143.95 20

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

