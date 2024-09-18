Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Windfall tax on crude petroleum slashed to zero

Windfall tax on crude petroleum slashed to zero

Image

Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
The government on Tuesday slashed windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to 'nil' per tonne with effect from September 18. The tax is levied in the form of Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) and is notified fortnightly based on average oil prices in two weeks. The last such revision took place effective August 31 when the windfall tax on crude petroleum was set at Rs 1,850 per tonne.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

valuation stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty open lower; Broader markets gain, IT drops over 1%

Election, Polling official, Jammu Election

J-K polls update: First since Article 370 revoked; voting in Pulwama, Doda

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: Will meet PM Modi during his US visit, says Donald Trump

Pager

Taiwan firm Gold Apollo denies it made pagers used in Lebanon attacks

IMF, International Monetary Fund

IMF postpones scheduled consultations with Russia citing technical issues

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 9:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Anant Chaturdashi 2024Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEBaba Kalyani vs GaurishankarBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon