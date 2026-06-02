Tuesday, June 02, 2026 | 02:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mphasis Ltd spurts 2.84%

Mphasis Ltd spurts 2.84%

Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2376.2, up 2.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.01% in last one year as compared to a 4.55% drop in NIFTY and a 15.51% drop in the Nifty IT index.

Mphasis Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2376.2, up 2.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 23426.15. The Sensex is at 74526.12, up 0.35%. Mphasis Ltd has risen around 4.37% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29854.25, up 4.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2391.3, up 3.01% on the day. Mphasis Ltd is down 5.01% in last one year as compared to a 4.55% drop in NIFTY and a 15.51% drop in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 30.91 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Coforge Ltd soars 4.06%, rises for third straight session

Coforge Ltd soars 4.06%, rises for third straight session

Infosys Ltd soars 5.69%

Infosys Ltd soars 5.69%

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation to set up Rare Earth Observatory

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation to set up Rare Earth Observatory

Market trade near day's high; European mrkt advance

Market trade near day's high; European mrkt advance

India, Myanmar deepen ties; India boosts Mekong-Ganga ICCR scholarships to 100, pledges support for Kaladan and IMT trilateral highway

India, Myanmar deepen ties; India boosts Mekong-Ganga ICCR scholarships to 100, pledges support for Kaladan and IMT trilateral highway

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric Mobility QIPMaruti Suzuki E100 VehicleAmazon Music Unlimited LaunchAsus Rog XBOX Ally X20 LaunchTechnology NewsPersonal Finance