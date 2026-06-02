Mphasis Ltd spurts 2.84%

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2376.2, up 2.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.01% in last one year as compared to a 4.55% drop in NIFTY and a 15.51% drop in the Nifty IT index.

Mphasis Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2376.2, up 2.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 23426.15. The Sensex is at 74526.12, up 0.35%. Mphasis Ltd has risen around 4.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29854.25, up 4.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2391.3, up 3.01% on the day. Mphasis Ltd is down 5.01% in last one year as compared to a 4.55% drop in NIFTY and a 15.51% drop in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 30.91 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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