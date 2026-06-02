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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys Ltd soars 5.69%

Infosys Ltd soars 5.69%

Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1270.9, up 5.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.63% in last one year as compared to a 4.55% drop in NIFTY and a 15.51% drop in the Nifty IT index.

Infosys Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1270.9, up 5.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 23426.15. The Sensex is at 74526.12, up 0.35%. Infosys Ltd has risen around 8.77% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29854.25, up 4.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 235.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 148.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1273.1, up 5.68% on the day. Infosys Ltd is down 17.63% in last one year as compared to a 4.55% drop in NIFTY and a 15.51% drop in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 16.27 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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