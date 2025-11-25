Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mphasis Ltd up for fifth session

Mphasis Ltd up for fifth session

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2772.9, up 0.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.54% in last one year as compared to a 7.41% jump in NIFTY and a 16.47% jump in the Nifty IT.

Mphasis Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2772.9, up 0.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 25987.45. The Sensex is at 84979.02, up 0.09%. Mphasis Ltd has slipped around 4.01% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37037.95, down 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2776.2, up 0.54% on the day. Mphasis Ltd is down 7.54% in last one year as compared to a 7.41% jump in NIFTY and a 16.47% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 36.64 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

