Niraj Cement Structurals hits the roof after securing Rs 220-cr NHIDCL order

Niraj Cement Structurals hit an upper circuit of 5% to Rs 37.21 after the company announced that it has received a work order valued at Rs 220.14 crore from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL).According to the companys exchange filing, the order involves the construction of a two-lane road with paved shoulders for the Kohima Bypass road, connecting NH-39 (New NH-02), NH-150 (New NH-02), NH-61 (New NH-29), and NH-39 (New NH-02), covering Design Km 21.000 to Design Km 32.268 (design length: 11.268 km) in Nagaland. The project falls under the Special Accelerated Road Development Programme for Development of Road Network in the North Eastern States (SARDP-NE) on an EPC mode of contract.
The total value of the order is Rs 220.14 cr and is scheduled to be executed over 24 months.
Niraj Cement Structurals is engaged in infrastructural services.
The companys consolidated net profit soared 124.7% to Rs 8.81 crore, supported by a 24.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 171.74 crore in Q2 FY26 compared to Q2 FY25.
As of 25 November 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 224.51 crore on the BSE.
